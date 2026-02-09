KSH International standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.52% to Rs 817.77 crore

Net profit of KSH International declined 9.33% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.52% to Rs 817.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 515.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.817.77515.886.047.7939.8337.4332.8032.7823.3325.73

