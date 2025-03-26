Parliament passes Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 to strengthen preparedness

The Parliament has passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024, amending the 2005 Act to enhance the functioning of the National and State Disaster Management Authorities. The bill shifts disaster planning responsibilities to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA), allows states to create Urban Disaster Management Authorities, and establishes a national and state-level disaster database. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized a shift from reactive response to proactive risk reduction, incorporating AI-based real-time monitoring and a multi-dimensional approach involving citizens. While the opposition raised concerns about fund allocation and centralization, the government defended the bill's federal structure, highlighting significant financial support for state disaster response. The debate saw mixed reactions, with some members urging further scrutiny through a joint parliamentary committee.

