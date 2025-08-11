Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Modern Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Modern Steels reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 and during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

