L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 5.64% to Rs 734.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 695.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 4335.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4019.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4335.754019.3461.6760.821039.81972.86988.86939.57734.84695.58

