L T Foods expands its Meal Kit portfolio

Launches DAAWAT? Thai Green Curry Rice Kit
L T Foods has expanded its Meal Kit portfolio, with the launch of DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Rice Kit, a strategic move focussing on building a stronger Ready-To Cook (RTC) and Ready-To-Eat (RTE) portfolio.
This launch is in line with LT Foods' continued commitment to strengthening its presence in the fast-growing Ready-to-Cook (RTC) segment.
Introduction of DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Kit follows the strong performance of the DAAWAT Biryani Kit, which has crossed 1 million units of annual consumption since its debut. The DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Rice Kit comprises the finest quality Jasmine Rice sourced from Thailand, a pre mixed blend of Coconut Milk, quality ingredients and spices to curate authentic Green Curry paste by a panel of culinary experts, added with whole spices to add the right balance of fresh aroma and f lavour. DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Rice Kit contains no artificial colours or preservatives. The DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Rice Kit is available across all leading E-Commerce and Quick Commerce platforms.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app