L T Foods expands its Meal Kit portfolio

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Launches DAAWAT? Thai Green Curry Rice Kit

L T Foods has expanded its Meal Kit portfolio, with the launch of DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Rice Kit, a strategic move focussing on building a stronger Ready-To Cook (RTC) and Ready-To-Eat (RTE) portfolio.

This launch is in line with LT Foods' continued commitment to strengthening its presence in the fast-growing Ready-to-Cook (RTC) segment.

Introduction of DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Kit follows the strong performance of the DAAWAT Biryani Kit, which has crossed 1 million units of annual consumption since its debut. The DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Rice Kit comprises the finest quality Jasmine Rice sourced from Thailand, a pre mixed blend of Coconut Milk, quality ingredients and spices to curate authentic Green Curry paste by a panel of culinary experts, added with whole spices to add the right balance of fresh aroma and f lavour. DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Rice Kit contains no artificial colours or preservatives. The DAAWAT Thai Green Curry Rice Kit is available across all leading E-Commerce and Quick Commerce platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

