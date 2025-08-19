Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation signs MoU with Air India

Indian Oil Corporation signs MoU with Air India

Aug 19 2025
For collaboration on sustainable air transport operations with adoption of low-carbon fuels

Indian Oil Corporation and Air India today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), marking a major step towards a greener future for Indian aviation. This MoU outlines the shared commitment of both Parties to promote the adoption of low-carbon fuels in aviation, support global decarbonization goals, and contribute to the transition toward more sustainable air transport operations.

This collaboration reaffirms IndianQil's role as a trailblazer in India's energy transition, bringing India closer to a greener, cleaner aviation future. The Corporation has become the first Indian company to receive ISCC CORSIA certification for SAF production at its Panipat Refinery. The certification granted under ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), establishes IndianOil's capability to produce SAF that meets the most stringent international sustainability and lifecycle carbon emission standards.

Aug 19 2025

