L&T Heavy Engineering secures multiple international orders

L&T Heavy Engineering, the hi-tech manufacturing arm of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a series of international orders across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe, reinforcing its position as a global leader in process plant equipment. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The business has secured orders from Africa's largest industrial conglomerate, Dangote Group, for a mega refinery and multi-train fertiliser expansion projects in Nigeria and Ethiopia. The scope includes the supply of critical process equipment, comprising the world's largest Fluid Catalytic Cracking Reactor Regenerator Package, all critical urea and ammonia equipment.