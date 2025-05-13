KIMS Hospitals Q4 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 102 cr; ARPOB at Rs 41,469

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences's consolidated net profit jumped 55.41% to Rs 101.80 crore on 25.73% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 796.90 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax grew 34% YoY to Rs 134 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 24.4% YoY to Rs 203 crore in Q4 FY25 and EBITDA margin at 25.3% in Q4 FY25 as against 25.5% in Q4 FY24.

Krishna Institutes average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) rose by 21% YoY to Rs 41,469. Average revenue per patient (ARPP) grew by 8.4% YoY to Rs 1,49,069.

Cash and cash equivalents (includes cash, bank balance, deposits with maturity less than 12 months and investment in mutual funds) at Rs 102 crore as on Q4 FY25.

Dr. B Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said: FY25 has been an excellent year on multiple fronts for us. We added new units across geographies including newer ones like Kerala. Our mission to provide affordable and accessible quality healthcare is finding resonance and acceptance across stakeholders. We have commenced operations at Thane in April, 2025 and we will be opening 2 units in Bangalore in H1 FY26.

Also Read

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost.

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 0.66% to Rs 657.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News