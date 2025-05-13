Paytm slips after block deal

One97 Communications fell 2.64% to Rs 843.45 after a major block deal early today, 13 May 2025.

While the official participants in the transaction remain undisclosed, media reports suggest that Ant Financial was looking to offload up to a 4% stakevalued at approximately Rs 2,066 crorein the fintech firm, which owns the Paytm brand. The proposed sale includes up to 2.55 crore shares of the Noida-based company.

The shares were reportedly offered at a floor price of Rs 809.75, reflecting a 6.5% discount to Paytms previous closing price of Rs 866.35.

As on March 2025, Ant Financial held a 9.85% stake in Paytm. Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial, is an affiliate of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group.

The counter witnessed a surge in trading activity today, with volumes on the BSE soaring to 3.02 crore shares significantly higher than the one-quarter average of 3.25 lakh shares. On the NSE, volumes spiked to 1.56 crore shares, exceeding the quarterly average of 59.13 lakh shares.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. The fintech company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 539.80 crore for Q4 March 2025, lower than net loss of Rs 549.60 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell by 15.7% to Rs 1,911.50 crore in the quarter, down from Rs 2,267.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News