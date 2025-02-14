Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 337.85, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 337.85, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 7.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31286.8, down 2.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 337.2, down 3.37% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd tumbled 10.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 31.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

