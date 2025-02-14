Torrent Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1231.15, down 1.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1231.15, down 1.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Torrent Power Ltd has lost around 13.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31286.8, down 2.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1231.45, down 2.06% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd jumped 1.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 28.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

