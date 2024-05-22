L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4593.1, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.84% in last one year as compared to a 23% gain in NIFTY and a 16.48% gain in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4593.1, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22567.6. The Sensex is at 74079.36, up 0.17%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has dropped around 11.94% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33379.75, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4577.3, up 1.99% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 17.84% in last one year as compared to a 23% gain in NIFTY and a 16.48% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News