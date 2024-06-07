L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4813.6, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4813.6, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has added around 6.96% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4789.45, up 2.47% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 25.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 41.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News