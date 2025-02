Lactose (India) standalone net profit declines 91.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.90% to Rs 28.72 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) declined 91.63% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 28.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.28.7232.6010.3417.581.894.800.543.600.222.63

