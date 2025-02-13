Shriram Properties consolidated net profit declines 29.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.21% to Rs 121.19 crore

Net profit of Shriram Properties declined 29.82% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 45.21% to Rs 121.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 221.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.121.19221.21-12.588.7116.8116.0114.1613.8212.9718.48

