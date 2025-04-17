Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 16.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 16.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 162.86 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 16.99% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 162.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.81% to Rs 12.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.41% to Rs 605.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales162.86149.65 9 605.56437.50 38 OPM %15.2113.27 -10.7810.30 - PBDT15.9213.78 16 34.6930.10 15 PBT11.9710.30 16 17.9020.81 -14 NP8.547.30 17 12.8514.57 -12

