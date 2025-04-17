Wipro consolidated net profit rises 25.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 22504.20 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 25.93% to Rs 3569.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2834.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 22504.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22208.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.92% to Rs 13135.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11045.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 89088.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89760.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

