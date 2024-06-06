Lancer Containers Lines Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFB Industries Ltd, Deccan Health Care Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd and Nova Agritech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2024.

IFB Industries Ltd, Deccan Health Care Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd and Nova Agritech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd surged 15.33% to Rs 54.93 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd soared 14.52% to Rs 1288.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5338 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Health Care Ltd spiked 13.69% to Rs 25.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61426 shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd spurt 12.55% to Rs 448.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1001 shares in the past one month.

Nova Agritech Ltd added 12.49% to Rs 53.94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71873 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News