Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 86.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.30% to Rs 1091.22 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars declined 86.58% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.30% to Rs 1091.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 863.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.56% to Rs 15.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 4025.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3287.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1091.22863.974025.503287.895.016.195.516.6239.9342.57160.82173.744.3515.4429.8872.431.4210.5815.9356.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News