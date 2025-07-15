Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars reports revenue climbs 22% YoY to Rs 1,415 cr in Q1

Landmark Cars reports revenue climbs 22% YoY to Rs 1,415 cr in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Landmark Cars reported total revenue from operations jumped 21.56% to Rs 1,415 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,164 crore in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from after-sales service and spare parts and others aggregated to Rs 235 crore (up 8.29% YoY) and vehicle sales revenue (including agency sales & pre-owned vehicle sales) amounted to Rs 1,180 crore (up 24.60% YoY).

Landmark Cars expanded its operations in July 2025 by operationalizing two KIA workshops in Hyderabad and commencing Mercedes-Benz operations in Patna. The company expects these developments to impact Q2FY26 results.

Further expansion includes plans to strengthen its partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra through a new sales outlet in Kolkata and small-format KIA outlets in Hyderabad and Kolkata. Operations under the MG Select brand are set to begin in Ahmedabad and Kolkata, with the luxury electric modelsCyberster and M9 EVexpected to be delivered by the end of July 2025.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 86.6% YoY to Rs 1.42 crore despite a 26.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,091.22 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter declined 3.14% to Rs 526.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

