Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA Nod for Celecoxib Capsules

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Celecoxib Capsules, marking another addition to its growing U.S. generics portfolio.

Celecoxib is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). It works by reducing hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body. It is used to treat pain or inflammation caused by many conditions such as arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and menstrual pain. It is also used to treat juvenile rheumatoid arthritis in children who are at least 2 years old. Celecoxib capsules will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

According to IQVIA MAT data (May 2025), Celecoxib Capsules recorded annual sales of approximately USD 122.6 million in the U.S. market.