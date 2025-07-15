Trishakti Inds deploys heavy lifting equipment for Reliance's renewable project

Trishakti Industries announced that it has undertaken a significant deployment of heavy lifting equipment for a renewable energy project from Reliance Industries.
Shares of Reliance Industries rose 0.28% to Rs 1,487.90 on the BSE.
The order involves the deployment of advanced hydraulic truck-mounted cranes along with skilled manpower.
The order is to be executed within 12 months from 207 July 2025, with an initial contract duration of 12 months.
The total fresh capital expenditure (capex) deployed is approximately Rs 19 crore, and the contract value is expected to be upwards of Rs 4.6 crore, inclusive of taxes.
The company confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order.
Additionally, the order does not fall under related party transactions.
Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.
Reliance Industries (RIL) is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.
