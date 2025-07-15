Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 4.17% to 11.48.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,283.00, a premium of 87.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,195.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 113.50 points or 0.45% to 25,195.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.17% to 11.48.

HCL Technologies, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News