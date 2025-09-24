Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro joins hands with BEL for India's 5th-generation fighter aircraft programme

Larsen & Toubro joins hands with BEL for India's 5th-generation fighter aircraft programme

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that it has formed a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to support Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of the Indian Air Force.

The consortium will participate in the expression of interest notice issued by Government of Indias (GoI) Aeronautical Development Agency, by way of submitting a response in the coming weeks.

The partnership will leverage L&Ts expertise in developing strategic defence and aerospace platforms, along with BELs experience in defence electronics and systems, to jointly contribute to Indias 5th -generation fighter aircraft.

In the past, L&T and BEL have played pivotal role in Indias indigenous Light Combat Aircraft programme by supplying major aero-structure modules and developing mission-critical avionics and electronic systems.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman & managing director, L&T, said: The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities.

Both the organisations are leaders in our respective domains and our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of L&T rise 0.54% to Rs 3678 while those of BEL fell 1.68% to Rs 397.60 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

