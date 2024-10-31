Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 219.70 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 14.46% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 219.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.219.70235.6914.4015.4844.7148.7637.5743.2828.0432.78

