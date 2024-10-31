Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 219.70 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 14.46% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 219.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales219.70235.69 -7 OPM %14.4015.48 -PBDT44.7148.76 -8 PBT37.5743.28 -13 NP28.0432.78 -14

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

