Larsen & Toubro to construct residential towers in Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai

The Building & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured significant orders from a reputed developer to construct Residential Towers in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

All the projects are to be executed within stringent timelines. Following are the developments:

Mumbai: The project comprises 2 Ultra Luxury Highrise Towers reaching heights of up to 273 meters with configurations of 3B+G+7P+51/57 floors.

Bangalore: The project comprises 14 luxury towers on design & build basis with configurations of 3B+G+27/28 floors.

Chennai: The project comprises 25 luxury towers on design & build basis with a configuration of 2B+G+14 floors.

In addition to new projects the business has also secured several add-on orders for its ongoing projects.

