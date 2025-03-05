Zydus Life launches ANVIMO for HSCT and Kidney transplant treatment

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has launch ANVIMO (Letermovir), a new and innovative treatment for the prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) and kidney transplant patients.

CMV infection remains one of the most serious complications in transplant patients, often leading to graft failure, decreased survival and prolonged hospital stays. Traditional CMV treatments, such as ganciclovir and valganciclovir, have notable limitations, including toxicity and bone marrow suppression. Letermovir provides a safer, well-tolerated, and effective alternative, offering superior safety and reduced side effects while improving transplant outcomes.

The company has highlighted the financial burden transplantation imposes on patients in India, emphasizing the high cost of post-transplant care, particularly CMV prophylaxis. Until now, the imported innovator Letermovir 240 mg was priced at over Rs 5 lakh per month, severely limiting access for many patients. With the launch of ANVIMO, Zydus has successfully reduced the cost by an impressive 91%, making CMV prophylaxis significantly more affordable for Indian transplant recipients. The company also assured that ANVIMO has established bioequivalence with the reference drug, ensuring the same high quality at a fraction of the cost.

With ANVIMO, Zydus Lifesciences is transforming CMV prophylaxis in India, ensuring that more transplant patients receive timely, effective, and affordable care, ultimately improving survival rates and quality of life.

Sharvil Patel, MD of Zydus Lifesciences, said, "The introduction of ANVIMO marks a new era in bone marrow transplant and kidney transplant care in India. By making this critical therapy affordable and accessible, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare solutions. Our mission is to ensure that transplant patients get access to affordable, life-saving treatment."

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.

The counter rose 0.88% to Rs 879.45 on the BSE.

