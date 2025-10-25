Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Latent View jumps after Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Latent View jumps after Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Latent View Analytics' consolidated net profit rose 12.36% to Rs 45.73 crore on a 23.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 257.54 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 5.9% YoY to Rs 61.71 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 561 crore in Q2 FY26, up 11.4% QoQ and 23.9% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 21.8% in Q2 FY26.

Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer, LatentView Analytics, said, We are pleased to report the 11th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, with 9.1% sequential and 23.2% YoY expansion, reflecting the consistency and resilience of our business model. Our Financial Services practice led the growth momentum, delivering 29.9% sequential and 94% YoY growth, driven by strong client demand. Our CPG and retail practice grew by 23% YoY, on the back of strong execution and new marquee logo wins. Looking forward, our AI strategy remains focused on building differentiated GenAI and Agentic AI solutions to address critical enterprise challenges. Additionally, our Databricks practice continues to gain traction, with positive results from sustained investments in this channel and capability building.

Rajan Venkatesan, chief financial officer, LatentView Analytics, said, Strong momentum continues with revenue of Rs 2,575 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.5%. Margin expansion during the quarter was driven by strong operational rigor. It has been a year since the acquisition of Decision Point, and we are happy to report significant synergies in the CPG and retail businesses. We are also seeing strong traction in near-shoring operations, driven by Decision Point's local presence in those markets. For the rest of the year, our investment focus will be on R&D in our AI CoE and Databricks practice. These initiatives remain critical for sustained growth and differentiated positioning in the marketplace.

Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global data analytics company. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions.

Shares of Latent View Analytics fell 1.14% to close at Rs 428.20 on Friday, 24 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

