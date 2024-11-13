Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 18.73 croreNet profit of Latteys Industries rose 180.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.7315.76 19 OPM %7.535.65 -PBDT1.090.70 56 PBT0.940.33 185 NP0.700.25 180
