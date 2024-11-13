Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 18.73 crore

Net profit of Latteys Industries rose 180.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.7315.76 19 OPM %7.535.65 -PBDT1.090.70 56 PBT0.940.33 185 NP0.700.25 180

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dense fog in Delhi puts airport on alert; visibility reduced in Noida

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts at 78,250; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, PSB, Oil weigh

Gold likely to be under pressure in the near term; check support levels

Haryana's per capita income at Rs 3 lakh, but 70% are below poverty line

SoftBank plans first supercomputer with Nvidia's Blackwell design chips

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story