Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 388.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 19.49 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 388.89% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.4921.48 -9 OPM %5.280.47 -PBDT0.970.08 1113 PBT0.700 0 NP0.440.09 389

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

