Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 388.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 19.49 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 388.89% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.4921.485.280.470.970.080.7000.440.09

