Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit declines 91.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit declines 91.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 23.05 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 91.27% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 23.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.0521.24 9 OPM %8.7618.41 -PBDT1.923.52 -45 PBT0.181.68 -89 NP0.111.26 -91

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

