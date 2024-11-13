Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit declines 91.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 23.05 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 91.27% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 23.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.0521.248.7618.411.923.520.181.680.111.26

