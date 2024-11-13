Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit declines 91.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 23.05 croreNet profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 91.27% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 23.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.0521.24 9 OPM %8.7618.41 -PBDT1.923.52 -45 PBT0.181.68 -89 NP0.111.26 -91
