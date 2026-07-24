Laurus Labs jumped 2.47% to Rs 1,607 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 126% year on year (YoY) to Rs 367.60 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by a 29% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,026.31 crore, compared with Q1 FY26.

Gross margin improved to 62.7% in Q1 FY27 from 59.4% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 114.5% YoY to Rs 481.36 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 224.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 65.6% YoY to Rs 644 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 389 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 31.8% from 24.8% in Q1 FY26.

In Q1 FY27, Laurus Labs' Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) revenue surged 67% YoY to Rs 870 crore, driven by a 69% increase in small molecules revenue and a 21% rise in the bio business. Revenue from the Affordable Medicines (Generics) division increased 10% YoY to Rs 1,156 crore, with API revenue rising 3% to Rs 654 crore and finished dosage formulations (FDF) revenue increasing 22% to Rs 502 crore. ARV revenue grew 3% YoY to Rs 669 crore during the quarter. Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, founder & chief executive officer, commented, "Laurus has delivered record quarterly revenue with expanded profitability and continued its portfolio transformation. This was driven by growing commercial deliveries within CDMO and continued strength in the affordable medicines portfolio. During the quarter, we strengthened our integrated offerings, niche capabilities that matter most to our clients. We also achieved important milestones, including agreement to in-license two Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and securing final handover of a new land parcel, reinforcing our long-term growth strategy. I am pleased with our progress and excited about the next wave of business opportunities driving confidence in our ability to deliver sustained growth and value creation."

V V Ravi Kumar, executive director & chief financial officer, commented, We delivered a strong operating performance in Q1 despite challenging macroeconomic volatility. We are pleased to see sustained momentum across both the CDMO and Affordable Medicine divisions. We have achieved a revenue of Rs 2,026 crore, representing 29% growth and EBITDA of Rs 644 crore, representing 66% growth. The EBITDA margins were strong and consistently improved at 31.8%, supported by improvement in capacity utilization and operating leverage. Gross margins improved by over 3 percentage points to 62.7% due to favorable segment mix. Our commercial and operational execution continues to enable us to generate strong results and we are continuing on our key CAPEX program to drive near and long-term growth.