Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 571.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.94% to Rs 929.33 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 571.34% to Rs 31.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.94% to Rs 929.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 632.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.929.33632.4612.3410.99114.8280.7445.9312.1231.154.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News