Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 18.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation declined 18.32% to Rs 2448.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2998.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 22110.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19452.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

