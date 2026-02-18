Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 720, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.6% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 20.87% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 720, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 2.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28287.4, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 721.75, up 2.02% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 15.6% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 20.87% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 80.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

