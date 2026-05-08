Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.75%, Gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 1227.6, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% gain in NIFTY and a 14.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1227.6, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 13.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24135.5, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.07 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1230.1, up 1.49% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 108.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% gain in NIFTY and a 14.53% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.