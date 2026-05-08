Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1913.1, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.16% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.53% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1913.1, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Gland Pharma Ltd has risen around 9.38% in last one month.