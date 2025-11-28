Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 99.9, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.65% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% drop in NIFTY and a 26.57% drop in the Nifty Media index.

