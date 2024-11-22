Laurus Labs Ltd soars 5.04%, rises for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.8, up 5.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.11% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% gain in NIFTY and a 38.48% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 513.8, up 5.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 23682.8. The Sensex is at 78137.76, up 1.27%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 14.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21740.1, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.62 lakh shares in last one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up 39.11% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% gain in NIFTY and a 38.48% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 112.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

