Welspun Corp Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 700.4, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.07% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% jump in NIFTY and a 29.19% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 700.4, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 23682.8. The Sensex is at 78137.76, up 1.27%. Welspun Corp Ltd has slipped around 1.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8717.4, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

