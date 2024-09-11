Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 978.25, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.66% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% fall in NIFTY and a 8.95% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 978.25, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 2.97% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2107.35, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata doctor's mother accuses Mamata Banerjee of lying about compensation

iPhone 16 series: These features will not be available at launch on Sept 20

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 1-0 MAL, 1st QTR ;PAK beat JPN 2-1

Bid for 7-Eleven owner shows Japan's governance gains: Suntory CEO Niinami

New toll rules: Is FASTag's end near with GNSS rollout? Who's using it?

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story