Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 978.25, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.66% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% fall in NIFTY and a 8.95% fall in the Nifty Media index. Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 978.25, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 2.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2107.35, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

