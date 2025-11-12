Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 44.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 70.98 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental rose 44.82% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 70.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.70.9856.5715.5315.4113.178.289.424.888.535.89

