Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 709.69 croreNet profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 50.89% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 709.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 792.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.84% to Rs 113.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 2985.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2865.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
