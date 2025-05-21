Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 709.69 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 50.89% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 709.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 792.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.84% to Rs 113.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 2985.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2865.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales709.69792.06 -10 2985.442865.01 4 OPM %8.3111.36 -9.378.93 - PBDT52.7598.54 -46 284.55277.39 3 PBT13.2467.99 -81 160.52170.80 -6 NP21.7644.31 -51 113.50120.54 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Power Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit rises 56.95% in the March 2025 quarter

S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Themis Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTT Data Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story