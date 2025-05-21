Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 709.69 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 50.89% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 709.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 792.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.84% to Rs 113.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 2985.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2865.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

709.69792.062985.442865.018.3111.369.378.9352.7598.54284.55277.3913.2467.99160.52170.8021.7644.31113.50120.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News