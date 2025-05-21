Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Power Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Power Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 15.74% to Rs 136.72 crore

Net loss of India Power Corporation reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.74% to Rs 136.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.08% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 620.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 649.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales136.72162.26 -16 620.37649.70 -5 OPM %-67.115.12 --11.466.58 - PBDT4.6417.24 -73 44.2155.60 -20 PBT-4.358.73 PL 8.6922.16 -61 NP-1.877.56 PL 7.0317.18 -59

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

