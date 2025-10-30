Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 699.75 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 60.77% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 699.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 771.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.699.75771.255.309.6835.3273.7015.5046.2511.0228.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News