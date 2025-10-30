New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 122.27 crore

Net Loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 74.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 52.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 122.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.122.27111.32-46.51-38.91-63.86-46.60-72.69-52.67-74.11-52.77

