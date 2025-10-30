United Breweries consolidated net profit declines 64.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 2052.83 crore

Net profit of United Breweries declined 64.80% to Rs 46.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 2052.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2116.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2052.832116.726.3210.73129.89235.4365.80178.2846.52132.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News