Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 89.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 89.07% to Rs 745.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 394.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.83% to Rs 4425.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3408.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4425.833408.9022.5316.211125.42606.29943.36530.53745.20394.14

