NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 680.21 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 59.07% to Rs 220.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 680.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 578.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.680.21578.4588.7388.68500.43358.82277.10183.44220.48138.61

