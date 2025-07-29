Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 30.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities declined 30.53% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.870.9688.5180.210.770.770.770.760.660.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News